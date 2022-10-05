Herd soccer beats Robert Morris

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 6th ranked Marshall men’s soccer team registered their 6th win of the year Tuesday night as they beat Robert Morris by a score of 3-1. The Herd’s record is now 6-1-2 and they remain unbeaten at home this season at 5-0. Marshall’s Joao Sousa scored in the 37th minute and Matthew Bell blasted another one in the 84th minute. Robert Morris made it interesting 1:22 later when they finally scored. Just under 2 minutes later, the Herd iced it with a goal by Taimu Okiyoshi.

Marshall plays at South Carolina this coming Saturday with the match beginning at 7 p.m. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

