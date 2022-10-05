Herd soccer beats Robert Morris

Herd soccer beats Robert Morris
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 6th ranked Marshall men’s soccer team registered their 6th win of the year Tuesday night as they beat Robert Morris by a score of 3-1. The Herd’s record is now 6-1-2 and they remain unbeaten at home this season at 5-0. Marshall’s Joao Sousa scored in the 37th minute and Matthew Bell blasted another one in the 84th minute. Robert Morris made it interesting 1:22 later when they finally scored. Just under 2 minutes later, the Herd iced it with a goal by Taimu Okiyoshi.

Marshall plays at South Carolina this coming Saturday with the match beginning at 7 p.m. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Man arrested in attempted break-in in Wayne County
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
“This amount of methamphetamine trafficked from Kentucky, Georgia, and Ohio is staggering,”...
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled
Fred's Pizza under new ownership
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

Latest News

Herd soccer beats Robert Morris
Herd soccer beats Robert Morris
Herd beats Gardner Webb
Herd beats Gardner Webb
WVU Football
WVU falls to Texas
Marshall improves to 3-2 this season
Herd pulls away from Bulldogs