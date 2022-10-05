Huntington Area Regional Theatre performs “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at area elementary schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cast of Huntington Area Regional Theatre is making days at school special this week with a new Halloween-themed show, and a new way of performing it by actually going to different elementary schools.

“We’ve been looking for opportunities to get kids more involved, and also to be more involved with kids,” said HART artistic director Tommy Smirl.

The story is about Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

“Spookley of course, being a square pumpkin, he’s picked on simply because he’s different,” said Smirl. “This day in age there’s so much of that going on, there’s so much we’re divided about. The reason we picked this show is it’s got such a good message for kids about being inclusive, and being nice to everybody and things like that. With bullying the way it is these days, it’s a very important message.”

The kids at Guyandotte Elementary were excited to listen to the songs while learning lessons about kindness and inclusivity.

“Not having done this, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Smirl. “We didn’t know how it would be received, but everyone has been great.”

The story encourages kids to embrace what makes them different.

“We need to overcome those kinds of things and accept people for being people,” Smirl said.

HART will be performing “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at their amphitheater this weekend.

Shows are at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 a person.

