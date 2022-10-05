Man sentenced after setting ex’s house on fire

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced eight to 12 years in prison Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary and vandalism.

Raymond Brooks, 42, was also ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.

Brooks was sentenced by Judge Patrick Lang eight to 12 years on a charge of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony.

The judge ordered a three-year sentence on the burglary (a third-degree felony) charge and another year on the vandalism (a fifth-degree felony) count but ruled they run concurrent to the arson sentence.

In November 2020, Brooks set fire to a home in Glouster. The home belonged to his ex-girlfriend. Officials say Brooks paid Jarrod Losey Jr., 23, of Mount Vernon to help him. Losey was previously sentenced to five years of community control.

A week prior, official say Brooks broke into the home and vandalized a truck on the property by slashing the tires and busting all of the windows. Upon his release, Brooks is subject to a mandatory post-release control of 18 months to three years.

