Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication.

According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West.

Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and handed the pharmacist a note.

The note demanded specific medication and stated if the pharmacist acted quickly, no one would get hurt, officers report.

The man took off, heading west toward the back of the building after the pharmacist handed over the medication.

The man was seen on surveillance video wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black t-shirt over it, black sweatpants, a brown hat, and a surgical mask.

