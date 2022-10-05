Portsmouth considers restructure of parks system

Portsmouth considers restructure of parks system
By Joseph Payton
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth is exploring ways to restructure its park system. There are currently ten city parks, but with a loss of income tax revenue over the last few decades, it has been difficult to maintain those parks.

“What we have right now is not sustainable, we’re just kind of limping along,” said City Engineer Nathan Prosch.

Prosch does not want to get rid of any of Portsmouth’s parks. He and city leaders have been discussing an idea that would allow for local organizations to lease these parks and maintain them.

“They would take over the maintenance, trash removal, grass cutting, but they could also do the improvements that they want to do,” said Prosch.

If the city restructures its parks system in this way, it would shift its focus to one large park. Prosch says this new park would be built next to Spartan Municipal Stadium.

“We own all of that land down there. It is flat, easily accessible for handicap folks and has plenty of parking,” said Prosch.

Prosch says it would likely include a large walking path, pickleball courts, playground equipment and more. The concept remains an idea for now, but the city is working to secure some grant funding that could jumpstart a project. They hope to find local citizens who are interested in their neighborhood.

“Some neighborhoods could get a group together and apply to lease with the city. If the city says, ‘yeah go ahead’, then they can make improvements as they see fit,” said Prosch.

The city will begin researching similar park programs that have been established in cities of similar size.

