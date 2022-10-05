‘She was just perfect all around, I don’t know why somebody would do this’: Lisa Geiger’s neighbor reacts to homicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People who live on Adele Street on Charleston’s West Side have been grappling with heavy emotions since Charleston Police discovered the body of 58-year-old Lisa Geiger after a well-being check Tuesday morning.

Geiger’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

“We were able to look through the window and noticed a female lying on the floor. At that time, officers were able to force entry. They noticed the female had multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound,” Lt. Tony Hazelett said.

Geiger was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear how long she had been deceased before she was found.

“We talked to several neighbors who said they hadn’t seen her in a day or so, so everyone knew everyone on this street,” Hazelett said.

“You would have never expected to get a knock on the door letting you know what happened to your neighbor,” Chelsea Lively, who lives down the street said.

“I’d never expect this; I had just seen her last week,” Lively said. “Happy person, she was the same person she was from the time I first met her, we’d always check on each other.”

Lively said she moved to the neighborhood over a year ago and said Geiger quickly became like family.

“We’re always checking on one other, Lisa even brought milk up here without me even knowing setting it on my porch,” she recalled. “She was like, ‘I thought your daughter may have needed this’ and just dropped it on my porch and just very thoughtful, kind woman.”

Geiger frequently picked up candy and toys for Lively’s children, treating them like one of her own.

Lively said she could always spot Geiger going on walks to work and saying hello, noting it is difficult to imagine her kind presence gone.

“She was cared for about everybody on this street. I’m sure everybody could tell you we’ve all had problems on the street. But Lisa has never been one of them.”

Lively had one message for the person responsible for Lisa’s death.

“I hope that you can feel that in your heart you need to turn yourself in, I hope that one day Lisa’s family will be able to forgive you for what you did. But as far as I’m concerned, there is a place in hell for you,” she said.

Charleston Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or anything unusual happening in the area to contact law enforcement. CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division can be reached at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111. Tips can be left anonymously, as well.

