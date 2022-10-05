Terrific Thursday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hope you enjoyed the wall to wall blue skies and warming air on Wednesday. The nicest day of the early fall season stunned us with skies chock full of warm sun as temperatures soared to 70 degrees across the region. Thursday will have a hard time living up to those lofty standards, but if you believe variety is the spice of life then Thursday will wow us in a different but equally beautiful way!

Tonight will feature a crystal clear sky with calm winds and a normal early October chill. Valley fog will be common amidst the 40s temperatures. Thursday will turn breezy and warm with hazy sun as highs aim for the mid-70s. Those southwest breezes while not capable of inciting brush fires will be strong enough to raise a risk of brush fires. Please adhere to burning laws which basically state that you may only burn in the cooler, moister evening and overnight hours and you may only burn vegetation, NEVER TRASH!

Friday will see a moisture starved front pass with partial cloud cover and the risk, slight though it may be, for a sprinkle or brief shower. Highs in the 60s for the Jenny Wiley Fest in Prestonsburg and the Pumpkin Fest in Milton.

The weekend will feature partial sunshine glinting off those pumpkins but cool by day (highs near 60) and chilly by night (lows in the 30s with frost on Sunday morning.

Next week will start dry then we will see if we can get some showers in here by late week.

