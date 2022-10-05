Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington.

The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led to more than $13,000 in fraudulent charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, they believe the theft happened at the Kroger in Barboursville-- where a person who works at Norway Avenue Church of Christ had both their card and a card belonging to the church stolen.

Cabell County isn’t the only stop these two men have made when it comes to credit card thefts. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the men were in North Carolina just last month doing the same thing.

“Definitely pray that they’ll be caught and they won’t do this again to another person or another church especially in this area,” Barbara Tackett, who lives in Huntington, said.

Anyone with information can contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-634-4672. You can also send a message on Facebook-- all tips are anonymous.

