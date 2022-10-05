Two dead in eastern Ky. crash

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area, Carter County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m.

Kentucky State Police, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Carter County Coroner’s Office are among the agencies on scene. We also have a crew headed that way.

Other details are unavailable now.

