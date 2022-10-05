Two dead in eastern Ky. crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area, Carter County 911 dispatchers say.
The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m.
Kentucky State Police, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Carter County Coroner’s Office are among the agencies on scene. We also have a crew headed that way.
Other details are unavailable now.
