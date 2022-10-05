West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash

Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Carter County Schools released a statement Wednesday morning following the deaths of two students Tuesday evening.

The two teenagers who attended West Carter High School died in a crash along State Route 2, just off Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area.

Carter County Schools posted the following on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of two West Carter High School students. Words are inadequate to express our heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends, and classmates during this very difficult time. We know this news is difficult to process and affects the entire school community. Staff members are at West Carter High School today for anyone who may need support.”

The accident was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 4.

Kentucky State Police say the two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they went around a curve at a high speed and went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

Troopers say the car flipped over and the passenger was thrown from vehicle.

Both juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene.

