West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

Milton preps for mass invasion of pumpkin lovers
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Man arrested in attempted break-in in Wayne County
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published a public safety...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement
“This amount of methamphetamine trafficked from Kentucky, Georgia, and Ohio is staggering,”...
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled

Latest News

Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
The increase would affect customer's monthly bill.
Hearing underway for Appalachian Power to determine rate increase
Top 10 spree starts Wednesday
First Warning Forecast