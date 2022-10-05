WVa getting 8 accessible minivans to help with mobility

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has helped some agencies in the state procure eight accessible minivans that can be used to take people in rural areas to medical appointments and other places.

The state Department of Transportation Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities’ Division of Public Transit got the vehicles through a federal program used to help with mobility issues. Each vehicle costs approximately $64,000, and the local community groups receiving the vans are responsible for coming up with a 20 percent match of the cost, the Department of Transportation said.

Each van will hold one wheelchair and three passengers, or five passengers total if no wheelchair is on board, the agency said.

Local agencies receiving minivans include Central West Virginia Community Action, Family Service of Upper Ohio Valley, Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, Kanawha Valley Senior Services, Braxton County Senior Citizens Center and Council of Senior Tyler Countians.

Some of the locations don’t have access to public transportation, taxis or ride-sharing services.

