W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications.

In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service.

On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a petition with the commission, recommending they reopen a 2018 investigation concerning Frontier.

That recommendation says, “Based on its investigation, utilities staff believes Frontier is not currently providing adequate telephone services to its West Virginia customers as is required by the commission’s rules.”

The statement goes onto day that the issues filed by Kanawha County are not unique to the county and these issues are occurring statewide. They want Frontier to submit an action plan within 45 days to address its service deficiencies.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Man arrested in attempted break-in in Wayne County
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
“This amount of methamphetamine trafficked from Kentucky, Georgia, and Ohio is staggering,”...
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled
Fred's Pizza under new ownership
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

Latest News

Charleston Police continued their investigation into the homicide of 58-year-old Lisa Geiger
‘She was just perfect all around, I don’t know why somebody would do this’: Lisa Geiger’s neighbor reacts to homicide
Loretta Lynn April 13,1932 - October 4, 2022
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
Top 10 days ahead
First Warning Forecast
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
Two dead in eastern Ky. crash