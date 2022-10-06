Bonfire rebuilt after vandals cause original to burn down a day early

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Scott High School, one of their traditions is to build a bonfire during homecoming week, but after an overnight fire, it wasn’t clear if it could be rebuilt in time.

Scott High School principal Dr. Jacob Messer said despite the fire, he was confident they would build an even better bonfire.

“I was awakened to Facebook messages, text messages and phone calls about, you know, Mr. Messer someone has burned our bonfire already,” he said. “I tried to comfort them, consoled them, let them know, it will be okay.”

With help from both students and those in the community, everyone got to work to build something great.

For students like Chad Pridemore, he said seeing everyone step in to help is what makes his community so special.

“The whole community came together, including Chapmanville, Lincoln County,” Pridemore said. “They come together and help us out a lot and our county commission came in and brought an excavator.”

At around 25 feet tall, the pile took on a life of it’s own as everyone just kept bringing new things from trees to chairs to giant boxes, all to make the bonfire just a little bigger and a little brighter.

With only a small pile left from the fire that burnt the night before, the focus turned to what they were actively building.

When everything finally lit up, students and the community alike admired the humongous fire they built in less than 24 hours.

“Just to make this happen is absolutely amazing,” Messer said. “Thank you to everyone that made it happen. I appreciate you.”

