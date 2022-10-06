Deputies searching for woman after camper fire in Nitro

The fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”
The fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”(Nitro Fire Department)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha Sheriff’s Department are searching for a woman after a camper burned down Thursday afternoon.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”

Deputies were able to identify the woman who started the fire after interviewing witnesses in the area. The woman had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.

No one was injured in the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (304)-357-0169.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Latest News

Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center
Rheumatology with Pikeville Medical Center
Preparing for Halloween with Kid's Sale
Preparing for Halloween with Kid’s Sale
Prostate Cancer with Southern Ohio Medical Center
Prostate cancer prevention and treatment with Southern Ohio Medical Center
Laid Back Country Picker on First Look at Four
Laid Back Country Picker and Honey to perform at Milton Pumpkin Festival