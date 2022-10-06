Driver of truck crashes into garage

PINCH, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The driver of a truck lost control Thursday morning and crashed into a garage, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department reported.

Firefighters say the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Engine 21 and Engine 23 of the fire department responded to the area of Elk Drive and North Pinch Road.

Fire crews say the crash caused severe structural damage to the garage.

