Driver of truck crashes into garage

Firefighters say the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINCH, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The driver of a truck lost control Thursday morning and crashed into a garage, the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department reported.

Firefighters say the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Engine 21 and Engine 23 of the fire department responded to the area of Elk Drive and North Pinch Road.

Fire crews say the crash caused severe structural damage to the garage.

