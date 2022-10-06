Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomes animal evacuees from Puerto Rico

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As so many recover from destructive hurricane storms, shelter pets all over the world are impacted too.

To help out, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is joining in to evacuate these animals.

32 dogs from a shelter in Puerto Rico flew to Charleston and arrived Thursday afternoon.

According to KCHA, the transport is facilitated by Petco Love to help provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by both Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian.

The Puerto Rico shelter pups will be up for adoption at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association beginning Friday, October 7th at noon. They’ll be having an adoption special of $25 going on through Saturday-- however, some community members have already volunteered to sponsor several adoption fees, meaning numerous dogs will be free of charge.

If you’re not in the place to adopt, but want to help-- you’re welcome to donate basic animal care supplies such as wet food, Dawn, or paper towels.

