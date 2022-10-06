Tractor-trailer overturns; I-77 South shut down
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRPLAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 South is shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned, 911 dispatchers report.
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. near Fairplan at mile marker 134.
Southbound lanes have been blocked by emergency crews.
A detour has been setup up to Route 21 off exit 138.
