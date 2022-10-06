Master P unveils children’s book inspired by young Kentucky shooting survivor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy who was a victim of gun violence.

Malakai Roberts was permanently blinded after shots fired into his Lexington home in Dec. 2020. Since then, Malakai has worked with anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X’s Future Healers program to inspire others who may have been affected by violence.

On Wednesday, Miller unveiled a new children’s book, titled “Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work.” The book is being created in collaboration with Snoop Loopz cereal, a brand launched by Miller and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Miller said the book, which will be part of a series, will allow Malakai to teach other children through opportunities that he’s been through.

“With me and Malakai coming together and creating this book, it’s going to be incredible for the kids,” Miller said. “We want kids to know how to overcome adversity, and by him losing his eyesight with the tragedy that he’s been through, it’s going to be incredible to write a book with Malakai.”

During the book unveiling event, children were also given a taste test for the new Snoop Loopz cereal.

Miller said the book would be releasing soon and Snoop Loopz cereal is expected to release nationwide in 2023.

