Master P unveils children’s book inspired by young Kentucky shooting survivor

Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy...
Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy who was a victim of gun violence.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rapper and philanthropist Percy “Master P” Miller announced a new book inspired by a young boy who was a victim of gun violence.

Malakai Roberts was permanently blinded after shots fired into his Lexington home in Dec. 2020. Since then, Malakai has worked with anti-gun violence advocate Christopher 2X’s Future Healers program to inspire others who may have been affected by violence.

On Wednesday, Miller unveiled a new children’s book, titled “Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work.” The book is being created in collaboration with Snoop Loopz cereal, a brand launched by Miller and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Miller said the book, which will be part of a series, will allow Malakai to teach other children through opportunities that he’s been through.

“With me and Malakai coming together and creating this book, it’s going to be incredible for the kids,” Miller said. “We want kids to know how to overcome adversity, and by him losing his eyesight with the tragedy that he’s been through, it’s going to be incredible to write a book with Malakai.”

During the book unveiling event, children were also given a taste test for the new Snoop Loopz cereal.

Miller said the book would be releasing soon and Snoop Loopz cereal is expected to release nationwide in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
Investigators are on scene late Tuesday night of a crash that killed two people on state Route...
West Carter High School students killed in eastern Ky crash
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies
Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy

Latest News

I-77 South reopens after tractor-trailer overturns
Dispatchers were told the driver was burned.
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
Bonfire rebuilt after vandals burn original
Bonfire rebuilt after vandals cause original to burn down a day early
The family of Kane Roush says they're one step closer to the justice they've been praying for.
Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict