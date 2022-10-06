Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial.

Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs County Courthouse.

The family says they’re one step closer to getting the justice they’ve been praying for.

“I was thrilled,” Kane’s mother Paula Roush said. “I was thrilled to death.”

The maximum sentence Hall could face is life in prison without parole.

“We were all really, really nervous,” Paula said. “I was hoping for the verdict I got. I was pretty sure we were going to get it. We had a courtroom full of people, full of family and friends, support. It was great.”

Paula says during the trial, Hall appeared to show no remorse.

“He sat over there like he didn’t have a care in the world,” she said.

Since Roush was found shot to death near his home in Pomeroy on Easter Sunday last year, Paula says this is the first time she’s felt a true sense of being closer to closure.

“It means there’s somewhat of a closure,” she said. “It’s not fully closed yet. We’re just glad to see he will be behind bars the rest of his life and he doesn’t have the opportunity to do this to anyone else.”

Two other suspects were also charged in connection with the case.

Paula says Hall’s verdict makes her more confident the overall outcome will go the way she hopes.

Hall’s sentencing is scheduled for November 14. Paula says she plans to address him there in the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.