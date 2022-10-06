Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Carter County coroner has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night.

Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were Brent King, 17, and Garrett Belcher, 17.

Both were seniors at West Carter High School.

Waddell says memorial arrangements are pending at Globe Funeral Chapel.

“When children are involved, it’s a very tough, tough thing to handle,” Waddell said.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 9:45 pm Tuesday on State Route 2, just off I-64 in Olive Hill.

Kentucky State Police say the victims were traveling north when they went around a curve at a high speed and went off the road and hit a rock embankment.

Troopers say the car flipped over and the passenger was thrown from car.

