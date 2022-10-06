Ohio star linebacker following his Dad’s footsteps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Longtime Marshall fans remember well how Max Yates played the linebacker position. The Herd Hall of Famer played with a passion and ferocity that you don’t teach.

Though his son Jaden learned those lessons very well.

Jaden Yates is a 6-1, 220 pound senior linebacker at Gahanna Lincoln High School in Ohio and he’d already committed to coming to Huntington to play for the Thundering Herd. He’s making the most of his senior season.

Yates has 58 tackles for the 6-1 Lions (ranked 8th in Division 1). Remarkably 56 of those tackles are solo tackles. He also has 15 tackles for loss.

Here’s more on the Yates’ Herd connections.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.