Taste of “true” fall this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second weekend of October is upon us and it is safe to say the weather will be far nicer than the first! Last weekend’s overcast, rainy and chilly weather will be replaced by a brighter, dry and crisp period. The warmth of Thursday (highs in the 70s) will give way to a weekend with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s. Frost on the pumpkin is even mentioned for Sunday morning.

Now all this talk of chilly weather has the leaves changing much quicker than the past few years. That means your drive to the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg, the WV Pumpkin Fest in Milton and along Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston for the DOO WOPers will feature some vibrant colors. Mind you peak color is still 2 weeks away for most but word out of Snowshoe and Canaan Valley is the leaves are already nearing 50% with as much as 60% expected by Sunday afternoon.

Specifically Friday will feature a mixed sky of sun and clouds. Any rain drop would be inconsequential and fall as some sprinkles especially at night. Saturday a decent amount of clouds will block out the sun enough to keep highs in the 50s. Sunday morning would then dawn with lows in the 30s and frost on the pumpkin.

Dry weather into next week is foreseen through Tuesday before warming winds (highs 75-80) usher in some showers and even thunder by Wednesday-Thursday.

