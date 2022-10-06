Vehicle fire shuts down parts of interstate

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A vehicle fire has shut down both WB lanes on I-64 Thursday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say a 26-foot U-Haul Box trailer caught on fire.

Firefighters are still trying to put out the flames.

Dispatchers were told the driver was burned.

They were taken to the hospital.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance, Institute Fire Department, Cross Lanes Fire Department, and Nitro Fire Department are all on scene.

Dispatchers expect the road to be shut down until at least 6:30 a.m. or 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

No other injuries have been reported.

