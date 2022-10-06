Woman killed by train overnight, closes road

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.

Dispatchers say someone at CSX called them to say one of their trains hit someone.

The train is parked by the roadway at this time.

The woman was dead when first responders arrived to the scene.

Rt. 2 is currently closed and is supposed to reopen after 7 a.m., dispatchers say.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

