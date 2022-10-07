Accident shuts down Ironton-Russell Bridge

IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. They say multiple cars were involved in the crash and injuries have been reported.

The Russell Fire Department and the Russell Police Department are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

