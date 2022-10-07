Accident shuts down Ironton-Russell Bridge

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911.

Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. They say multiple cars were involved in the crash and injuries have been reported.

The Russell Fire Department and the Russell Police Department are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
Dispatchers were told the driver was burned.
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

Latest News

FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ironton High School (2)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ironton High School
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Fine Friday forercast
First Warning Forecast