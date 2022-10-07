Eddie Armbrister’s World of Wonder Magic and Illusion Show on Studio 3

Eddie Armbrister's World of Wonder Magic and Illusion Show on Studio 3
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Eddie and Sabrina will be performing a brief magic and illusion show every half hour Friday and Saturday night at Haunted Majestic. They will be performing on the midway stage in the haunt’s pavilion area.

Haunted Majestic is a seasonal floating haunted attraction located on two river barges moored on the Ohio River near the Robert Newlon Airport off of State Route 2 just east of Huntington.

The haunt is open from 7 to 11 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night through October 29th.

Admission to the haunt is $20 per person and includes special guests, entertainers, performers, show cars, and movie stars, as well as admission to the haunted attraction.

Click here for more information about the Haunted Majestic.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
Dispatchers were told the driver was burned.
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

Latest News

New products from Google
New products from Google
Helping your dog live a longer, healthier life
Helping your dog live a longer, healthier life
Halloween 2022 | trick-or-treat dates, times
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast