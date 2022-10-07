Eddie Armbrister’s World of Wonder Magic and Illusion Show on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Eddie and Sabrina will be performing a brief magic and illusion show every half hour Friday and Saturday night at Haunted Majestic. They will be performing on the midway stage in the haunt’s pavilion area.

Haunted Majestic is a seasonal floating haunted attraction located on two river barges moored on the Ohio River near the Robert Newlon Airport off of State Route 2 just east of Huntington.

The haunt is open from 7 to 11 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night through October 29th.

Admission to the haunt is $20 per person and includes special guests, entertainers, performers, show cars, and movie stars, as well as admission to the haunted attraction.

Click here for more information about the Haunted Majestic.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.