Firefighters battle flames at Huntington apartment building

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A building being used as apartments caught fire Friday morning, according to the Huntington Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene in the 600 block of Washington Avenue, they say flames could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters tell our reporter at the scene flames were put out within about 10 minutes.

The building sustained fire and smoke damage on the second floor and water damage was reported on the first floor.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

