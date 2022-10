Halloween 2022 | trick-or-treat dates, times

Monsters, princesses, ghosts, and goblins get your trick-or-treat bags ready for the Halloween candy haul.

Below is a list of trick-or-treat dates and times:

Monday, October 24

Ironton Businesses: 5:30p-7p

Thursday, October 27

Ashland, Ky.: 5p-7p

Coal Grove, Ohio: 6p-7:30p; Rain date: October 29

Point Pleasant, W.Va.: 5:30p-6:30p

Saturday, October 29

Rio Grande, Ohio: 5p-7p

Mingo County, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Arkron, Ohio: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Boone County, W.Va.: 5p-7p

Cabell County, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Catlettsburg, Ky: 6p-8p

Ceredo, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Chapmanville, W.Va.: 5p-7p

Charleston, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Chesapeake, Ohio: 6p-7:30p

Flatwoods, Ky.: 6p-8p

Gallipolis, Ohio: 5:30p-6:30p

Greenup, Ky.: 6p-8p

Hanging Rock, Ohio: 6p-8p

Huntington, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Hurricane, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Ironton, Ohio: 6p-8p

Kanawha County, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Kenova, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Logan, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Milton, W.Va.: 6p-8p

Pike County, Ky.: 6p-8p

Pikeville, Ky.: 6p-8p

Prestonsburg, Ky.: 6p-8p

Proctorville, Ohio: 6p-7:30p

Portsmouth, Ohio: 5p-7p

Scioto County, Ohio: 5p-7p

South Point, Ohio: 6p-7:30p

