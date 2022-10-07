Lowe’s honoring first responders all month

Lowe's honoring first responders all month
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This year, National First Responders Day falls on Friday, October 28, but just 24 hours of recognition doesn’t seem like enough for our neighborhood heroes.

Serving their communities all year long, first responders deserve our gratitude for more than one day a year.

Jason Patton is one of those community servants. A career firefighter and paramedic in Riviera Beach, Florida, he is also a dedicated mental health advocate and social media personality.  He’s joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about the challenges today’s First Responders are facing, and how one retailer is stepping in to support them. 

Click here for more information.

