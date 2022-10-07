Man in critical condition after shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon along Mabert Road.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim was found outside on a front porch with a gunshot wound.

Portsmouth Police say he was immediately transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC).

SOMC treated the victim and were able to get him in stable condition, so he could then be transferred to a trauma center in Columbus.

As of Friday morning, he remains is critical condition at the trauma center.

Police say the suspect in the shooting was still on scene as officers arrived. The shooter identified by police as Claude V. Campbell, 56, lived at the address where the shooting took place, officers say.

Campbell has been arrested and charged with felonious assault, felony-2. He now sits behind bars in the Scioto County jail.

This case will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury where additional charges could be considered.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Charles Crapyou at 740-354-1600.

