Mold found in Mingo County school

KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kermit PK-8 in Mingo County closed on Thursday and students took part in remote learning as the district works to find out if mold is a major problem.

However, even though school was shut down, a group of parents spent the day protesting out front, saying that mold in the school is making their kids sick and holding signs like, “Mold, mold go away! Come back another day!”

One parent, Hannah Gibson, said since her son returned to school, he’s been having frequent asthma attacks.

“Since he’s been going to school here, he’s been having more problems breathing, more asthma attacks occurring. We’re just trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Mingo County Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch said the district brought in a company to conduct tests to find out if mold is a problem and to help ease parent concerns.

“We needed to take a closer look and give people the information that they’re asking for,” he said. “So that’s why we closed school today.”

The air quality test results were shared with us as well as posted on the district’s Facebook page.

One classroom has a red indicator showing a 347 count of spores per cubic meter.

The report’s color-coded system says that means the spore count is significantly higher than the baseline, which is the outdoor air quality and is likely the source of the mold.

Dr. Branch said that the room needs some work but is still below the national industry safety standard.

Kermit PK-8 will be doing remote learning once again on Friday with Dr. Branch hopeful that everyone will be back in class by Monday.

