New products from Google

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) -

The new Google Pixel 7 smartphone was unveiled this week.

Officials with the software giant say the six-point-three inch Pixel 7 has updated features on its camera, screen, and battery.

The phones come in three colors: lemongrass, obsidian, and snow.

Prices start at $599.

During a press event in New York City, Google also displayed its first-ever Pixel smart-watch.

The watch is Google’s first wearable that has health features from fitbit.

Google bought fitbit last year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.