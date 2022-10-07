New products from Google

New products from Google
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/CNN) -

The new Google Pixel 7 smartphone was unveiled this week.

Officials with the software giant say the six-point-three inch Pixel 7 has updated features on its camera, screen, and battery.

The phones come in three colors: lemongrass, obsidian, and snow.

Prices start at $599.

During a press event in New York City, Google also displayed its first-ever Pixel smart-watch.

The watch is Google’s first wearable that has health features from fitbit.

Google bought fitbit last year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
Dispatchers were told the driver was burned.
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

Latest News

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters battle flames at Huntington apartment building
Lowe's honoring first responders all month
Lowe’s honoring first responders all month
West Virginia Book Festival happening this month
West Virginia Book Festival happening this month
Helping your dog live a longer, healthier life
Helping your dog live a longer, healthier life