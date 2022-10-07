New products from Google
Oct. 7, 2022
The new Google Pixel 7 smartphone was unveiled this week.
Officials with the software giant say the six-point-three inch Pixel 7 has updated features on its camera, screen, and battery.
The phones come in three colors: lemongrass, obsidian, and snow.
Prices start at $599.
During a press event in New York City, Google also displayed its first-ever Pixel smart-watch.
The watch is Google’s first wearable that has health features from fitbit.
Google bought fitbit last year.
