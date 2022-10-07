One dead after fall from tree stand
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and and another was injured after a hunter fell from a tree stand in Sissonville Friday night, accoridng to Metro 911 Dispatchers.
Dispatchers say it happened in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road just before 6:30 p.m.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are on thier way to the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for details.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.