One dead after fall from tree stand

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and and another was injured after a hunter fell from a tree stand in Sissonville Friday night, accoridng to Metro 911 Dispatchers.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road just before 6:30 p.m.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are on thier way to the scene.

