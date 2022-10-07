Prosecutors weighing charges in Hunter Biden investigation

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House...
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sources say federal prosecutors could bring charges against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

However, no decision has been made to move forward and nothing is likely to happen before the midterm elections.

The Washington Post reports federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the president’s son in two areas: tax crimes and making a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

Investigators have looked into multiple facets of Hunter Biden’s life, initially focusing on tax issues and money transfers related to business activities in China.

The younger Biden has spoken publicly about his drug addiction, which raised the possibility he broke federal law prohibiting firearm purchases by anyone who uses or is addicted to illegal drugs.

President Biden has repeatedly said he would not interfere in any Justice Department investigation.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is in charge of the federal investigation in Delaware.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
Dispatchers were told the driver was burned.
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

Latest News

Lawn tip of the Week with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened...
‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture