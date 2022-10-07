Queen of Clean | How to remove greasy drips on clothing

Queen of Clean | Get greasy drips out of clothes
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to Remove Greasy Drips on clothing

How to:

1. No cookout is complete without a giant, juicy cheeseburger. A cheeseburger is a combination stain, so you have to treat each part of it separately.

2. Hamburgers can cause grease stains, protein stains and stains from condiments.

3. Blot the spot with a cotton swab or cotton ball dipped in rubbing alcohol to break down the grease and oils.

4. Flush out the rubbing alcohol and pour on some vinegar to break down the plantbased elements.

5. Dab hydrogen peroxide on the stain.. Let it sit until the stain starts lifting. Reapply as need.

6. Still have a stain? Use Carbona Stain Devils for Fat and Cooking Oils. Find Stain Devils in the laundry spotter area at grocery stores, home centers and big box stores.

7. Launder as usual.

Warnings & Cautions:

Be sure to allow the spotters to sit long enough to break down the stain.

For more information go to QueenofClean.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday.
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
A wooden cross has been placed along Route 2 at the site of the crash.
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
Dispatchers were told the driver was burned.
UPDATE | Interstate reopens following vehicle fire
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

Latest News

Author, Screenwriter of 'Luckiest Girl Alive' on Studio 3
Author, Screenwriter of ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Studio 3
Campbell has been arrested and charged with felonious assault, felony-2.
Man in critical condition after shooting
Author, Screenwriter of 'Luckiest Girl Alive' on Studio 3
Author, screenwriter of 'Luckiest Girl Alive' on Studio 3
fwf
first warning forecast