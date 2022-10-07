Team of the Week | Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WSAZ Team of the Week trophy found its way to the home of the Black Walnut Festival, where the Roane County Raiders are off to the best start in school history.

“We’ve returned a lot of guys off a quarterfinal playoff team last year,” 12th year head coach Paul Burdette said. “They came right back to work in January and worked really, really hard.”

After a 40-6 pummeling of rival Ripley Friday night, the Raiders are 6-0 for the first time since the school opened in 1993.

“We’ve really kept it rolling this year,” senior running back Briar Begler said. “Every week adds up, and we kind of move into the next week with a lot more confidence.”

After 6 weeks, the Raiders find themselves ranked second in Class AA.

“It’s a great honor,” Coach Burdette said of winning the weekly WSAZ award. “These guys have worked really hard and are very deserving.”

“It’s pretty,” Begler said of the trophy. “It’s a little heavier than I’d expected, but that’s okay.”

Roane County is guaranteed to remain unbeaten at least one more week as they head into their bye. Next Friday they travel to Braxton County.

