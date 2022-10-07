Weekend weather for festivals and football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This second weekend of October will feature some fine “late” October weather highlighted by Jack Frost using his paint brush to color pumpkins white on Sunday morning. In effect the weather this weekend aims to please for football games and festivals as sunshine dominates by day. Weekend highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday then low 60s on Sunday. Lows under a cloud cover will hold near 40 on Saturday morning but be close to 32 by Sunday when frost will be common.

Boyd County horticulturist Lori Bowling reminds us that tender summer tropical plants like tomatoes, peppers, geraniums and begonias will be susceptible to a nip so homeowners should plan to do one of three things. First protect plants with a cloth cover on Saturday night in anticipation of frost for Sunday morning. Second option focuses on bringing plants into your house. The third option is to leave your plants outside, uncovered and hope they do not get zapped. The third option will in time be inevitable as the growing season will come to an end sooner or later.

