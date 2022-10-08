Deputies investigating string of vandalisms in Logan

There is no person of interest identified at this time.
There is no person of interest identified at this time.
By Blake Whitener
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of vandalisms that happened across the county.

According to the department, several places were vandalized with graffiti, including Shawnee Island, the Logan Football Field, Omar Little League Field, Church of the Nazarene in Logan, and the Henlawson Church of Christ.

Anyone with information is asked to call (304) 792-8590.

