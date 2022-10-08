First Warning Forecast | Beautiful fall days continue

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While there is a definite “November” feel to the air, at least it comes with a healthy dose of sunshine. However, the clear sky and unusually cold air still in place have set the stage for a widespread frost Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures plummet to the 30s and even reach the freezing mark in small towns and rural locations. At least a warming trend is in store through the middle of the week in which temperatures will turn quite a bit warmer. Then, another strong fall cold front swings through, knocking temperatures back to November vibes for the start of the upcoming weekend.

Mostly clear and quiet conditions will be seen Saturday evening as temperatures quickly drop after sunset. Most locations fall to around 40 degrees by midnight, but some rural spots will already be in the 30s by this time.

A clear sky is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some of the coldest spots may even drop to the upper 20s. This means a widespread frost is expected, and any sensitive plants or vegetation should be covered or brought inside. It is also a good idea to protect any exposed pipes, particularly in the freezing zones.

Sunday sees plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions carry on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming steadily each day. Highs near 70 degrees on Monday then rise to the mid 70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny, but a couple showers may sneak into the region during the afternoon and evening. Still, it will be quite warm as high temperatures reach the upper 70s.

A strong cold front swings through on Thursday bringing widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms.

By Friday, high temperatures stay near 60 degrees with the return of sunshine.

Saturday morning temperatures start in the mid 30s but rise to the mid 60s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

