First Warning Forecast | Crisp fall weather this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A “November” feel will be in the air this weekend as cold mornings are followed by crisp afternoons. A widespread frost and freeze is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop well down into the 30s, perhaps even the upper 20s in the coldest spots. However, this will be followed by a nice warming trend through the middle of next week, only to be thwarted by another strong cold front that sees temperatures crashing down again by the start of next weekend.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s across Ohio, western West Virginia, and much of Kentucky. This is where a mostly clear sky is being seen. Farther east, there is thicker cloud cover, keeping temperatures in the low 40s across central and eastern West Virginia.

Cloud cover may stick around in eastern parts of the region through much of the morning, but sunshine is expected everywhere by the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

A clear sky is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some of the coldest spots may even drop to the upper 20s. This means a widespread frost is expected, and any sensitive plants or vegetation should be covered.

Sunday sees plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions carry on Monday through Wednesday with temperatures warming steadily each day. Highs near 70 degrees on Monday, then rise to the mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s by Wednesday.

A strong cold front swings through on Thursday bringing widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms.

By Friday, high temperatures stay near 60 degrees with the return of sunshine.

