Looking at football team entrances

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some of the great Friday night rituals at high school football games are teams’ entrances onto the field.

At Cabell Midland home games, Daniel Nida leads the Knights out on his motorcycle.

“It’s just an adrenaline rush for the kids,” Nida said.

Many high school football games begin with the custom of the home team bursting through custom-made banners -- banners students pour their artistic talent into.

It’s an exciting moment of catharsis for the players after a week of practice, but could this weekly tradition also serve as an underlying representation of the emphasis placed on athletics over the arts?

“It’s a little disappointing when you see the team run through them and rip apart your hard work,” Lawrence County High School cheerleader Victoria Penix said, “but it’s totally worth it, because you know they enjoy getting to run through it, and they enjoy being appreciated enough to have people make these signs for them.”

If an individual rips up a student’s drawing, it could be deemed crass or even bullying, but when dozens of young athletes do it together, it’s school spirit.

However, we are talking about events people attend dressed as Sir Lancelot and Scooby-Doo, so perhaps we’re overthinking this.

