Looking at football team entrances

Some of the great Friday night rituals at high school football games are teams' entrances onto the field.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some of the great Friday night rituals at high school football games are teams’ entrances onto the field.

At Cabell Midland home games, Daniel Nida leads the Knights out on his motorcycle.

“It’s just an adrenaline rush for the kids,” Nida said.

Many high school football games begin with the custom of the home team bursting through custom-made banners -- banners students pour their artistic talent into.

It’s an exciting moment of catharsis for the players after a week of practice, but could this weekly tradition also serve as an underlying representation of the emphasis placed on athletics over the arts?

“It’s a little disappointing when you see the team run through them and rip apart your hard work,” Lawrence County High School cheerleader Victoria Penix said, “but it’s totally worth it, because you know they enjoy getting to run through it, and they enjoy being appreciated enough to have people make these signs for them.”

If an individual rips up a student’s drawing, it could be deemed crass or even bullying, but when dozens of young athletes do it together, it’s school spirit.

However, we are talking about events people attend dressed as Sir Lancelot and Scooby-Doo, so perhaps we’re overthinking this.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
One person has died and another was injured.
One dead after fall from tree stand
Campbell has been arrested and charged with felonious assault, felony-2.
Man in critical condition after shooting
Halloween 2022 | trick-or-treat dates, times

Latest News

Rebel Sky Dome a unique vantage point at Tolsia games
Rebel Sky Dome a unique vantage point at Tolsia games
Check out the Tuesday night soccer highlights
HHS and Irish win on the pitch
Fairland vs. Gallia Academy
Ohio AP releases weekly HS football rankings
Pikeville wins
5 teams are ranked in top 10 this week in KY HS football