Man dies after falling from tree stand

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is dead after falling from a tree stand in Sissonville.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources says this happened around 6:30 Friday evening on Broad Tree Run Road.

Sergeant Dakoda Chattin says a 69 year-old man was doing construction on a tree stand when he fell.

It was not a hunting related incident and only one person was involved.

Chattin says no foul play is expected.

The name of the man has not been released.

