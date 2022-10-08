North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to take off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.(South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement on Saturday came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area in response to the North’s test of a powerful missile.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman says the North’s military “is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
Campbell has been arrested and charged with felonious assault, felony-2.
Man in critical condition after shooting
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
Middle school football player recovers from temporary paralysis
Fired Up Friday Ironton
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Ironton High School
Halloween 2022 | trick-or-treat dates, times

Latest News

Ashland East Carter
Ashland East Carter
Raceland Betsy Layne
Raceland Betsy Layne
Prestonsburg West Carter
Prestonsburg West Carter
Russell Greenup
Russell Greenup