Residents concerned DOH will not fix sink hole before road blocks them in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dempsey Road is the only way in or out of Cross Lanes for about 60 homes that live along the road.

Paint and cones by the Department of Highways mark a 15-foot-sink hole that residents said has been growing for about three years, and now the sink hole is crumbling underneath the road.

Todd Carte is one of those frustrated residents and he is also the Home Owner’s Association president for the Dempsey Road neighborhood.

“A few more really hard rains and it is probably going to wash out,” said Carte. “Another three to four day really hard rain and it is going to take out part of the road.”

The exposed pipes in the sink hole are the water lines and utilities for the families that live there. Carte said part of the reason for the sink hole is a culvert that runs underneath the road. The culvert takes mud from the area and washes it down the creek.

“You can see the exposed utility lines right by the road, so if the road collapses, it is immediately going to take out the water line for sure, and most likely break the lines for the electric, cable, and internet,” said Carte.

For three years, Carte said the DOH said the growing sink hole would be fixed. He said the DOH marked the road about a year ago.

“Nothing happened. The marking disappeared. The hole got bigger and we continue to be worried,” said Carte. “They came back and marked it again about three to four months ago, and that is the last we have heard.”

WSAZ took Carte’s concerns to the DOH.

Dempsey Drive serves as the only entry and exit to a subdivision where there are approximately 60 homes, so work conducted will need to be with consideration for those residents during construction. The repair will consist of replacing several joints on a portion of a culvert. Materials have been ordered to complete the work, and repairs will begin later this year. Due to the nature of the site as the only entrance/exit, WVDOH will extend special care and consideration in making certain message boards are in place to provide residents with information and scheduling in advance of on the ground work.

Carte said he has to see the work begin to believe it.

The most frustrating part is just worrying when is it going to completely be gone is it going to happen when someone is driving down the road or when kids are coming home from school or in the middle of the night when it is raining and then everyone is stuck here.

WSAZ will follow up with the DOH about the construction on Dempsey Road on when it will be finished.

