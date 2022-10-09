Elmore heading to NBA G League

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former George Washington high school and Marshall University basketball star Jon Elmore is taking another step closer to the NBA as he tweeted Saturday evening that he will be playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce this upcoming season. Ever since he left Marshall after the 2018 season, Elmore had been playing pro basketball in Europe.

The Skyforce are affiliated with the Miami Heat where Elmore worked out with the team last month. The regular season begins Saturday November 5th at the Iowa Wolves and the closest he’ll come to our area is when Sioux Falls plays at the Cleveland Charge November 29th and 30th.

Excited to announce that I will be playing this season in the NBA G-League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce @SFSkyforce. pic.twitter.com/0CSAInVKhr — Jon Elmore (@elmore33) October 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.