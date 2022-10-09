Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m.

Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.

Charleston Police were on scene investigating the fire as it is believed the fire could be arson.

They have no suspects at this time.

Miller says he believes the two people who were in the home did not own the property.

The home was destroyed and Miller says it will be torn down in the next few days.

