First Warning Forecast | Temperatures bounce around this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After reaching a “low point” Sunday morning in which many locations recorded their first freeze of the season, temperatures will be on a warming trend through the middle of the week. However, Sunday night into Monday morning will be cold enough for frost formation again, so sensitive plants and vegetation should be protected accordingly. Temperatures max out near 80 degrees on Wednesday before taking another brief tumble into Friday, only to recover nicely in time for the upcoming weekend. Welcome to the traditional roller coaster ride of the fall season!

Sunday evening stays clear and cool. Temperatures drop to the low 40s by midnight, with rural spots already in the upper 30s by this time.

The clear sky continues Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 30s. Small towns and rural areas may get close to or briefly reach freezing as well. This means another widespread frost is expected, and any sensitive plants or vegetation should be covered or brought inside.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions carry on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming steadily each day. Highs near 70 degrees on Monday then rise to the mid 70s on Tuesday.

Wednesday stays mostly sunny, but a couple showers may sneak into the region during the afternoon and evening. Still, it will be quite warm as high temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Showers are most likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then, rain exits, and the sky clears Thursday afternoon with a stiff breeze. High temperatures reach the upper 60s.

On Friday, high temperatures stay near 60 degrees with the return of full sunshine.

Saturday morning temperatures start in the mid 30s but rise to the mid 60s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

On Sunday, expect a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures reach near 70 degrees during the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.