Major shuffling in latest AP rankings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Week 7 rankings from the Associated Press features a new number one team and despite winning then #1 Alabama fell to #3. Meanwhile, Ohio State is back to the second spot for the first time since the preseason. Here’s the full list capped off by Sun Belt member James Madison cracking the list at #25.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (32) 6-0 1535 2
2. Ohio St. (20) 6-0 1507 3
3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1489 1
4. Clemson 6-0 1348 5
5. Michigan 6-0 1319 4
6. Tennessee 5-0 1232 8
7. Southern Cal 6-0 1214 6
8. Oklahoma St. 5-0 1150 7
9. Mississippi 6-0 1061 9
10. Penn St. 5-0 974 10
11. UCLA 6-0 907 18
12. Oregon 5-1 893 12
13. TCU 5-0 819 17
14. Wake Forest 5-1 748 15
15. NC State 5-1 746 14
16. Mississippi St. 5-1 589 23
17. Kansas St. 5-1 559 20
18. Syracuse 5-0 393 22
19. Kansas 5-1 330 19
20. Utah 4-2 328 11
21. Cincinnati 5-1 257 24
22. Texas 4-2 150 -
22. Kentucky 4-2 150 13
24. Illinois 5-1 117 -
25. James Madison 5-0 105 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida St. 18, South Carolina 12, Washington St. 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose St. 1.
