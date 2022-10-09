Major shuffling in latest AP rankings

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Week 7 rankings from the Associated Press features a new number one team and despite winning then #1 Alabama fell to #3. Meanwhile, Ohio State is back to the second spot for the first time since the preseason. Here’s the full list capped off by Sun Belt member James Madison cracking the list at #25.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (32) 6-0 1535 2

2. Ohio St. (20) 6-0 1507 3

3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1489 1

4. Clemson 6-0 1348 5

5. Michigan 6-0 1319 4

6. Tennessee 5-0 1232 8

7. Southern Cal 6-0 1214 6

8. Oklahoma St. 5-0 1150 7

9. Mississippi 6-0 1061 9

10. Penn St. 5-0 974 10

11. UCLA 6-0 907 18

12. Oregon 5-1 893 12

13. TCU 5-0 819 17

14. Wake Forest 5-1 748 15

15. NC State 5-1 746 14

16. Mississippi St. 5-1 589 23

17. Kansas St. 5-1 559 20

18. Syracuse 5-0 393 22

19. Kansas 5-1 330 19

20. Utah 4-2 328 11

21. Cincinnati 5-1 257 24

22. Texas 4-2 150 -

22. Kentucky 4-2 150 13

24. Illinois 5-1 117 -

25. James Madison 5-0 105 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida St. 18, South Carolina 12, Washington St. 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose St. 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

