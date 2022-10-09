One man dead after fatal ATV accident in Jackson County

One man is dead after an ATV accident in Medina, West Virginia on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an ATV accident in Medina Saturday night, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger.

The Sheriff confirmed the accident happened on Dunham Ridge Road just before 9:00 pm Saturday.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Further details have not been released.

