One man dead after fatal ATV accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an ATV accident in Medina Saturday night, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger.

The Sheriff confirmed the accident happened on Dunham Ridge Road just before 9:00 pm Saturday.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Further details have not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.